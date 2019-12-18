close
US Senate passes US$700 billion defence act to support Taiwan and counter China and Russia

The US Senate has passed a US$738 billion defence bill that includes further support for Taiwan and assessments of Beijing’s military capabilities.The final version of the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA), which will go to the White House for approval, provides for a 2.8 per cent increase in US military spending and outlines measures to counter US adversaries such as China and Russia.It would require reports on Beijing’s military capabilities, Chinese investments in the Arctic region…



