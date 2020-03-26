close
US Senate passes US$2 trillion coronavirus emergency package

The US Senate unanimously approved a US$2 trillion emergency package intended to stave off total economic collapse in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The final vote was 96-0.The measure – which comes after hours of delays over a dispute on jobless benefits – is the biggest economic rescue package in US history. It includes direct checks to many Americans, a massive fund for beleaguered industries, immediate aid for hospitals and backup cash for state and local governments.The bill now goes…



