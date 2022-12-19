US Senate passes bill to abolish ‘government speak’ in agency documents

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)US Senate passes bill to abolish ‘government speak’ in agency documentsNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 19, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … has passed unanimously through the US Senate in a fresh move towards … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel’s Netanyahu accuses New York Times of ‘undermining’ incoming government – Middle East Monitor The author comredg you might also like White House: Expiration of COVID-era restrictions does not mean southern border is open First Kitty 'Can't Get Enough' of Christmas at the White House Y'all-itics: The case before the U.S. Supreme Court that could lead to election chaos Incoming House GOP chairs voice support for McCarthy as speaker Margaret Brennan Grills Senior White House Official on Biden Border Crisis: ‘Why Doesn’t He Go to the Border?’ Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email