US seeks to speed delivery of new F-16s to Taiwan, as China piles on pressure





The United States is looking for ways to potentially accelerate delivery of Taiwan’s next generation of new-build F-16 fighter planes, US officials said, bolstering the Taiwanese air force’s ability to respond to what Washington and Taipei see as increasing intimidation by China’s military.The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they have not yet come up with a solution on how to speed delivery of Block 70 F-16s, manufactured by Lockheed Martin and equipped with new capabilities…







Source link