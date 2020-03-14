US sanction threat spurred Indonesia to drop Russia, China weapons deals







The Trump administration pressured Indonesia into dropping deals to buy Russian-made fighter jets and Chinese naval vessels, part of a global effort to prevent its top adversaries from eroding the US’s military superiority.Indonesia recently decided against moving ahead with a plan to procure 11 Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jets for about US$1.1 billion, according to an official familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the details of discussions remain private. As recently as…







