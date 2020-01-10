US plans to counter Chinese influence in Asia with new Pacific missile, cyber task force







The US Army will expand efforts to counter China by deploying a specialised task force to the Pacific capable of conducting information, electronic, cyber and missile operations against Beijing.The unit, which Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy is expected to detail at an event in Washington on Friday, would also be equipped to hit land- and sea-based targets with long-range precision weapons such as hypersonic missiles, possibly clearing the way for Navy vessels in the event of conflict.The Army…







Source link