close
ASIANS (ET)

US orders families of diplomats to leave Ukraine as Russia invasion fears mount

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 8 views
no thumb



The United States has ordered the families of its diplomats to leave Ukraine, as rising fears of a Russian invasion pushed Western officials to meet Monday in a bid to coordinate their response and compile a battery of sanctions against Moscow.It comes as EU foreign ministers will on Monday seek to align their response with the US when Washington’s top diplomat Antony Blinken joins a meeting of his EU counterparts by video link.He will brief them on his talks on Friday with Russian Foreign…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response