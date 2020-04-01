close
US Navy evacuating 3,000 sailors from virus-hit aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt

Nearly 3,000 sailors aboard a US aircraft carrier where the coronavirus has spread will be taken off the ship by Friday, Navy officials said on Wednesday as they struggle to quarantine crew members in the face of an outbreak.So far, fewer than 100 of the nearly 5,000 sailors assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, now docked in Guam, have tested positive for the virus, but the Navy is moving sailors into various facilities and probably will begin using hotel rooms in the coming days.Navy…



