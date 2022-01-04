US Navy aircraft carrier deploys for first time under command of female captain







Nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln made history on Monday when it set sail from San Diego, becoming the first US Navy carrier to deploy under the leadership of a female commanding officer.Captain Amy Bauernschmidt assumed command of the carrier in August, becoming the first female carrier skipper.Prior to taking command of the Lincoln last year, Bauernschmidt served as the commanding officer of the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego. She was previously the Lincoln’s…







Source link