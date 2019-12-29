US military carries out ‘defensive strikes’ in Iraq, Syria against Kataib Hezbollah after contractor killed







The US military has carried out “defensive strikes” in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, the US Pentagon said on Sunday, two days after a US civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.The Pentagon said it targeted three locations of the Iranian-backed Shiite Muslim militia group in Iraq and two in Syria. The locations included weapons storage facilities and command and control locations the group had used to plan and execute attacks on…







Source link