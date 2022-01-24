US man who live-streamed sex abuse of Filipino children receives record prison sentence





Jake Ross paid a mother in the Philippines to sexually abuse her children while he watched it live, 8,800 miles away.Now he will be paying with the rest of his life.On Friday, the McDowell County man was sentenced to 55 years in prison for his conviction on a half-dozen child pornography charges. Chief US District Judge Martin Reidinger of Asheville also added a lifetime of court supervision should the 47-year-old Ross live long enough to serve out his term.The sentence is the longest ever…







