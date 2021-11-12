US man who buried Chinese wife Mengqi Ji’s body guilty of murder







A Missouri man who admitted burying his wife’s body and misleading authorities for more than a year about her whereabouts was convicted on Thursday of second-degree murder.A jury found Joseph Elledge guilty in the killing of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, whom he married after she moved to the US from China to study at the University of Missouri.Elledge reported Ji missing in October 2019, prompting months of extensive searches. Her remains were found in a park near Columbia, Missouri, in March.During…







