US man fires AR-15 rifle to celebrate new year, gets shot dead by police







A US man was firing a gun to celebrate the arrival of 2022 when a police officer opened fire without warning, killing him, the wife of the deceased says.Marquetta Williams told The Repository newspaper of Canton that her 46-year-old husband, James, had used an AR-15 rifle that belonged to her to fire some celebratory shots early Saturday outside their Canton home.She said the gunfire is an annual tradition in their neighbourhood, with many neighbours also firing shots.James Williams came back…







