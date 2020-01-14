close
US makes final plea for Boris Johnson government to block Huawei from UK’s 5G network

Senior US officials visited London on Monday with a last-ditch plea that Boris Johnson’s government not allow Huawei Technologies to supply equipment for its 5G broadband networks, warning that US intelligence-sharing could be at risk.The delegation, led by deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger and including officials from the State Department, argued that there was no way the UK could mitigate the security risks from such a network, according to a person familiar with the meeting…



