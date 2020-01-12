US-Iran tensions: the Filipino migrant workers in Middle East for whom leaving is not an option







When a missile fired by Tehran at the Arbil military base used by American soldiers in Iraq exploded near a bar where he was relaxing, Filipino migrant worker Mark could no longer ignore how unstable his host country had become.“We immediately left the bar, which was just beside the US consulate. People started running, so we ran as well. We got a taxi and went home,” he told a radio station in Manila – adding that the explosion was the worst he and his compatriots had experienced during their…







