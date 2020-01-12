close
ASIAN (E)

US International Development Finance Corporation targets Asia as Washington seeks to offer alternative to Chinese cash

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 52 views
bb96a220-344d-11ea-9400-58350050ee52_image_hires_190319.jpg




A new US aid agency has started operating in Asia in the hope of offering an “alternative source” of funding to China’s increasing infrastructure investment in the world’s most populous region.The US$60 billion United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) had its funding officially approved by Congress at the end of December.It has already started reaching out to allies and partner countries in the Asia-Pacific.“Right away, we wanted to come to the Indo-Pacific, and that’s…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response