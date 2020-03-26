US indicts Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro for ‘narco-terrorism’, offers US$15 million reward







The US government on Thursday indicted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and more than a dozen other top Venezuelan officials on charges of “narco-terrorism”, the latest escalation of the Trump administration’s pressure campaign aimed at ousting the socialist leader.The State Department offered a reward of up to US$15 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Maduro, whose country has been convulsed by years of a deep economic crisis and political upheaval.The indictment…







