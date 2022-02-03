US House Speaker advises athletes not to speak out at Olympics to avoid retaliation by Beijing





US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged American athletes not to speak out on China’s human rights record while competing in the Beijing Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, citing the risk of retaliation by the Chinese government.“You are there to compete; do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless,” Pelosi said on Thursday during a hearing of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC).“I know there is a temptation on the part of some to…







Source link