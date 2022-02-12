close
US father pleads guilty to torture and starvation death of 12-year-old son

A Pennsylvania father about to stand trial on charges he tortured and starved his 12-year-old son before the boy died has pleaded guilty to several charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.Scott Schollenberger Jnr, 43, of Annville, pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges that included criminal homicide, child endangerment and conspiracy for both counts. His trial had been scheduled to start on March 14.Schollenberger and his fiancée Kimberly Maurer, 36, were both accused in…



