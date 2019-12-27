US farmers could be big winners if China buys up wheat quota







In the agriculture business, news of the phase one trade deal between the United States and China led to a lot of talk about soybeans, but wheat could become a bigger winner.Speculation mounted that China will take up all its wheat-buying quota as part of the deal, creating demand that failed to materialise because it did not stick to earlier buying pledges. Purchases of soybeans, meanwhile, were likely to suffer because of an outbreak of African swine fever that wiped out herds in China and…







Source link