US Embassy in Israel Issues Alert Warning of Heightened Mideast Tensions







The U.S. Embassy in Israel on Monday issued a security alert warning U.S. citizens of “heightened tensions” in the Middle East, and highlighting the risk of rocket attacks.

The alert, published on the Embassy’s website and that of the State Department, made no mention of the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike last week, or of any specific country or group.

Headlined “Heightened Middle East Tensions,” it warned of possible “security risks to U.S. citizens abroad,” adding: “Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning.”





