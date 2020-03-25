US cybersecurity experts see spike in Chinese digital espionage







A US cybersecurity firm said Wednesday it has detected a surge in new cyberspying by a suspected Chinese group dating back to late January, when coronavirus was starting to spread outside China.FireEye Inc. said in a report it had spotted a spike in activity from a hacking group it dubs “APT41” that began on January 20 and targeted more than 75 of its customers, from manufacturers and media companies to health care organisations and nonprofits.There were “multiple possible explanations” for the…







