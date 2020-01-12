close
US-China phase one trade deal is ‘modest but helpful’, say business leaders

US business executives say a broad outline of the phase one trade deal with China coming into focus includes some advances in intellectual property protection, big-ticket farm purchases and a reduction in barriers to exports.“The agreement seems modest but nonetheless directionally helpful,” said a trade consultant briefed on aspects of the agreement. “The best thing still is that we have a path toward not accelerating tariffs further this year.”Executives cautioned that they had not seen the…



