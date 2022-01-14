close
US bill would block defence contractors from using Chinese rare earths

A bipartisan piece of legislation introduced in the US Senate on Friday would force defence contractors to stop buying rare earths from China by 2026 and use the Pentagon to create a permanent stockpile of the strategic minerals.The bill, sponsored by Senators Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, and Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, is the latest in a string of US legislation seeking to thwart China’s near control over the sector.It essentially uses the Pentagon’s purchase of billions of dollars…



