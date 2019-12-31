US Army bans TikTok on military devices, signalling growing concern about app’s Chinese roots

The US Army has banned military personnel from using the popular video app TikTok on government-issued phones, following guidance from the Pentagon and highlighting growing tensions over the app’s Beijing-based parent firm.An Army spokeswoman told Military.com in an interview released this week that the app was “considered a cyber threat” and not allowed on government-issued devices. An Army spokeswoman told The Washington Post on Tuesday that the service branch was adhering to directions from…
