close
ASIANS (ET)

US Army aiming to counter Chinese ‘threat’ with Indo-Pacific security expansion, top official says

ASIANS (ET) by admin on add comment 16 views
no thumb




The United States Army will set up task forces in the Indo-Pacific focused on cyber warfare and other non-conventional domains over the next two years, as part of the Pentagon’s effort to counter China’s military activities in the region and bolster alliances with regional partners, Washington’s top army official said on Friday.Two so-called multi-domain operations (MDO) units would be established in the financial years of 2021 and 2022, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said, and would focus on the…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response