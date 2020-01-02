close
US 2020 election key dates: will Americans give Trump four more years?

Over the course of the next 11 months, Donald Trump is poised to become the first US president in history to face a Senate impeachment trial and then seek re-election. Democrats will formally nominate one of the 15 candidates currently running to face off against Trump. And then a record number of Americans are expected to go to the polls in November to choose between the two.Along the way, the Democratic nominee will select a running mate, the Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on cases…



