close
ASIAN (B)

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase

ASIAN (B) by admin on add comment 19 views
1601272190_Residential-apartments-in-Singapore-v2-150×150.jpg


Intellasia East Asia News

Developers can no longer re-issue OTPs to the same buyer(s) for the same unit(s) within 12 months of the initial OTP.



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response