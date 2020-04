BancWorks has been chosen to provide United Community Bank with its innovative BancWorks employee intranet solution, with implementation scheduled for Q1 2020. The platform’s ease of use and appealing…

(PRWeb March 31, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/united_community_bank_selects_banc_intranets_bancworks_intranet_solution/prweb17018732.htm





Source link