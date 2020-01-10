close
Uniqlo suffers worst overseas sales drop in decade on Hong Kong protests, South Korea boycott

Political flare-ups in Asia are putting the brakes on Fast Retailing Co.’s overseas growth momentum, as the operator of Uniqlo apparel stores reported the worst quarterly revenue decline in a decade for its international segment.Asia’s largest retailer, controlled by Japan’s top billionaire Tadashi Yanai, has long counted on overseas expansion to power growth in the face of a weak Japanese market. Now that strategy is coming up against the political protests in Hong Kong as well as a trade spat…



