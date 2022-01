In the age of big data, we have seen a huge influx of tools and technology that companies can use to better understand consumer behavior and attitudes. Data Hunters speaks with Vivek Bhaskaran, the…

(PRWeb January 22, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/understanding_the_science_behind_public_opinion_the_new_frontier_of_restech_and_data_in_2022/prweb18448696.htm





Source link