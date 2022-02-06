UN report: North Korea still making nuke materials and missiles is a violation

North Korea has continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes including its capability to produce nuclear fissile materials in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, UN experts said in a new report.In a summary of the report, the panel of experts said there was “a marked acceleration” of Pyongyang’s testing and demonstration of new short-range and possibly medium-range missiles through January, “incorporating both ballistic and guidance technologies and using both…
