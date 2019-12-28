close
UN approves Russian-sponsored, China-backed bid on new cybercrime convention

A move by the United Nations to approve a Russian-sponsored and China-backed resolution that aims to create a new convention on cybercrime has alarmed rights groups and Western powers that fear a bid to restrict online freedom.The resolution was approved on Friday by the general assembly by a vote of 79-60, with 33 abstentions.It establishes an expert committee representing all regions of the world “to elaborate a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and…



