With the new reference design, engineers can go from concept to design in under 15 minutes with TDK’s μPOL™ modules

(PRWeb March 25, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ultra_librarian_and_tdk_partner_to_provide_a_multi_power_module_reference_design_in_8_different_cad_formats/prweb17795816.htm





Source link