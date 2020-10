Ultra Electronics USSI and Sparton DLS, LLC Joint Venture (ERAPSCO) Awarded $71.8m for U.S. Navy production contract of AN/SSQ-125 sonobuoys

(PRWeb October 19, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/ultra_electronics_ussi_and_sparton_dls_llc_joint_venture_erapsco_awarded_71_8m_for_u_s_navy_production_contract_of_an_ssq_125_sonobuoys/prweb17476404.htm





Source link