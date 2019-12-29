close
ASIAN (E)

Ukraine, Russia-backed separatists begin controversial prisoner swap

ASIAN (E)
Ukraine exchanged prisoners with Russia-backed separatists in the country’s war-torn east on Sunday, swapping detained fighters for civilians and servicemen held captive sometimes for years in the breakaway region.Kiev was expected to hand over to separatists several riot policemen suspected of killing protesters during a pro-Western uprising in 2014 as part of the swap, sparking public outrage.The exchange came after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky held…



