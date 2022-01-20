Ukraine bristles at Joe Biden’s remarks on Russian invasion: ‘There are no minor incursions’





Ukraine’s president pushed back on Thursday against US President Joe Biden’s suggestion that Western allies were split over how to react to any potential “minor incursion” from Russia into its neighbour.“We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in a tweet posted on Thursday morning.“Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the president of a…







Source link