close
ASIANS (ET)

UK regulators sign off on Chinese nuclear reactor design

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 6 views
no thumb



British regulators have signed off on the design for the first Chinese-designed nuclear reactor proposed to be built in the United Kingdom after a nearly five-year regulatory process.The UK’s Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency approved the design of the UKHRP1000 nuclear power for use in Britain, the regulators said in a statement on Monday. The reactor is based on the Hualong One power plant, designed by China General Nuclear Group (CGN).The regulators said they “are…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response