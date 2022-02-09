Ubisoft to experiment with gaming NFTs in The Sandbox metaverse despite player backlash







French video games giant Ubisoft has teamed up with the The Sandbox metaverse platform in the latest sign of the fusion between game development and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).Animoca Brands, the Hong Kong-based blockchain company behind The Sandbox, said on Tuesday that it formed a strategic partnership with the Paris-listed company, where Ubisoft would receive its own land in the metaverse and develop game experiences with NFTs in the virtual world.The company said work was already under way…







Source link