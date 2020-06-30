NATIVE AMERICAN (P)U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Abortion LawNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on June 30, 2020 add comment 19 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … (WBAP/KLIF)- The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a Louisiana … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Native Americans in Chicago Chart a 15 Percent COVID-19 Mortality Rate — But the City Hasn’t Released that Information next article Monday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: Cases Surpass 7,500 The author admin you might also like White House Defends Trump Not Being Briefed on Russia ‘Bounty’ for US Soldiers First major US Supreme Court abortion decision of Trump era favours pro-choice movement U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Abortion Law U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Abortion Law Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email