NATIVE AMERICAN (P)U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Abortion LawNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on June 30, 2020 add comment 18 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest … (WBAP/KLIF)- The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a Louisiana … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Native Sun News Today: Native women star in film next article Award-Winning Literacy Program Reading Eggs Introduces Brand New… The author admin you might also like White House Defends Trump Not Being Briefed on Russia ‘Bounty’ for US Soldiers First major US Supreme Court abortion decision of Trump era favours pro-choice movement U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Abortion Law U.S. Supreme Court Overturns Louisiana Abortion Law Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email