U.S. Senate advises against using Zoom for video conferencing

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)U.S. Senate advises against using Zoom for video conferencingNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by admin on April 9, 2020 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Add the U.S. Senate to a growing list of … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Pueblo of Pojoaque Offers Temporary Coronavirus-Related Quarantine Shelter at Tribal Casino Hotel next article InnerSpace Offers Indoor Monitoring Solution Free of Charge to… The author admin you might also like White House to announce economic coronavirus task force soon Tenn. Senator Alexander says White House staff 'spreading inaccurate information' US Senate recommends against use of Zoom – report Obama gave Joe Biden advice on picking a vice presidential running mate Progressive Groups Demand Changes From Joe Biden After Bernie Sanders’ Withdrawal Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email