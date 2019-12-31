Typhoon Phanfone: miserable New Year ahead as death toll hits 50, expected to rise







The number of people killed by a powerful storm that pommelled the central Philippines over Christmas has risen to 50, authorities said Tuesday, making it the nation’s deadliest storm of 2019.Typhoon Phanfone’s destructive winds and heavy rains brought down flimsy homes and destroyed commercial buildings mainly in the central island of Visayas, affecting more than two million people.At least 80,000 remain in emergency shelters and might have to stay until the New Year, given the scale of…







Source link