Types of Marijuana and Effects on Body

Published January 10, 2020

The home-grown Cannabis is on the rise in the United States. Adults use this plant as a versatile form of medication. Studies have shown that weed is significant in curing a chronic medical condition. The industry is booming because of its potential antidote capabilities. Read more about different types of marijuana:

Indica

The Indica grows in the region of Hindu Kush. It’s a strong weed and commonly known as “Kush.” The Indica plant has dark green and broader leaves. The structure of the plant is dense and short. Indica mainly affects the body and best suited for night use.

Health Benefit: The Indica is best for calming and relaxing the body.

Sativa

The Sativa strain has energizing effects when compared to Indica. The Sativa plants usually have light green and skinner leaves. The plant can grow up to 20 feet high. Just like Indica, this type of marijuana mainly affects your body and mind. Sativa is best suited for morning and afternoon use.

Health Benefit: Deals with exhaustion and depression. Sativa can also uplift your mood and bring your creative skills out. Hence, Sativa is best suited to treat mood disorders and cure ADD.

Hybrid

Hybrid weed is one to balance marijuana with two ancient strains. The seeds of Hybrid are cross germinated in many geographical areas. The Hybrid is a pairing of Indica and Sativa plants. The Indica breaks down into 30 percent THC, 50 percent CBD, and 20 percent CBN. On the other hand, the Sativa breaks down into 83 percent THC, 12 percent CBD, and 10 percent CBN.

Health Benefit: The THC, CBD, and CBN components involved in Hybrid weed holds a list of benefits for both body and mind.

Harlequin

Harlequin Cannabis is a special type of strain because of its solid CBD levels. It is popular for recreational and medical uses. This weed is capable of curing chronic pains. The Harlequin plant is sweet-smelling which makes it an ultimate couch locker. The Harlequin strain has been put to different tests. It is a perfect combination of Nepali Indica, Colombian Gold, Thai and Swiss landrace Sativa. This weed delivers clean and best energizing effects. The harlequin strain review has identified that it smells like citrus, earthy, mango, sweet and taste like earthy, woody, spicy, and herbal. The plant 8-9 weeks to fully grow.

Health Benefit: Harlequin releases chronic pain, stress, and depression. It is great to cure severe headaches and inflammation.

Pineapple Express

In 2008, the Pineapple Express was made famous by an eponymous movie. This weed smells and scent like fresh pineapple. The users of Pineapple Express weed feel relaxed 24/7 because of its mood-lifting properties. This weed provides you a balanced energetic buzz. The Pineapple Express strain is best suited to increase your productivity and efficiency.

Health Benefit: The Pineapple Express is a flavorful weed that allows its user to feel happy, uplifted euphoric, energetic, and relaxed. It helps with depression, pain, anxiety, and constant fatigue.