Two US soldiers killed after vehicle hit by improvised explosive device in southern Afghanistan







Two US service members were killed and two others wounded when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province on Saturday, Nato’s Resolute Support mission said in a statement.“The service members were conducting operations as part of Nato’s Resolute Support Mission,” the statement added.In accordance with US Defence Department policy, the names of the deceased service members will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete,…







Source link