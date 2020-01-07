close
Two more Chinese nationals arrested for taking photos at US Navy base

Two more Chinese nationals have been arrested for illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base, court records show.The arrests over the weekend of Wang Yuhao and Zhang Jielun bring to four the number of Chinese people charged recently with snapping pictures at the Naval Air Station in Key West, Florida.An FBI affidavit says Wang and Zhang drove up to an air station annex entrance and were told by a security officer they could not enter the property without military identification.The FBI…



