Two mask production lines approved by Hong Kong government, with five others being considered as city races to stem coronavirus tide







The Hong Kong government has approved two local production lines for masks amid the coronavirus epidemic, and is considering another five applications under a HK$1.5 billion subsidy to deal with a supply shortage.The first two successful applicants were Topwill Passion Limited and Shang Manufactory Limited, which might receive funding of up to HK$2.5 million and HK$2 million respectively according to their committed output, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said on Friday.Bureau…







