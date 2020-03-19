close
Two arrested in Hong Kong over scam in which gang cheated jewellery shops out of HK$600,000 worth of diamonds

Two suspected members of a fraud syndicate that used bogus bank slips and bounced cheques to cheat four jewellery shops in Hong Kong out of HK$600,000 (US$77,000) worth of diamonds have been arrested.Police made the arrests on Thursday, less than 24 hours after two Hongkongers were duped out of two second-hand watches – a Patek Philippe and a Rolex – using the same ruse. The two watches were worth more than HK$300,000.Detectives from the Yau Tsim district crime squad were investigating whether…



