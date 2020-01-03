close
ASIAN (E)

Two airlines suspend flights to Baghdad over security concerns after US air strike that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani

ASIAN (E) by admin on add comment 26 views
17e7149c-2e54-11ea-8334-1a17c6a14ef4_image_hires_024236.jpg




Two Middle East airlines suspended flights to the Iraqi capital on Friday as a protective measure after the US killed a top Iranian commander in an air strike near Baghdad’s airport.Jordan’s flag carrier Royal Jordanian issued a statement saying it had “decided to halt its services between Amman and Baghdad … until further notice, in light of the security situation in the city and at Baghdad International Airport”.The airline operates 18 flights per week between Amman and Baghdad, the statement…



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response