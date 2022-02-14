close
Turkish man still coronavirus positive after record 14 consecutive months

When Muzaffer Kayasan first caught Covid-19, he thought he was destined to die since he was already suffering from leukaemia.Fourteen months and 78 straight positive tests later, he is still alive – and still battling to shake off the infection.Kayasan, 56, has Turkey’s longest recorded continuous Covid-19 infection, doctors say, possibly due to a weakened immune system from the cancer. Despite being in and out of hospital since November 2020, his spirits have been high.“I guess this is the…



